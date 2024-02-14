Aion Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1,020.95 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00111950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00032166 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007120 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

