Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.72.

Get Airbnb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $157.35. The company has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.