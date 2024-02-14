Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.590-1.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $993.4 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.630-6.880 EPS.

Shares of AKAM traded down $9.56 on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,487,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,615. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.11.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,528 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

