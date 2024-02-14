Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $125.05

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $119.12. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $118.37, with a volume of 918,006 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.11.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,164 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,246 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.