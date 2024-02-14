Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

