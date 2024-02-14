Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Boosted by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 127,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 54,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $72.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,293,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,920,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

