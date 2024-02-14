Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $206,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $239,552,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

