Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Envista were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 18.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

In other news, SVP Eric Conley acquired 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

