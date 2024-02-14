Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGAE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,724. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Insider Activity at Allied Gaming & Entertainment

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc purchased 28,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,298.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,306,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,246.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roy Choi purchased 159,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,013,922.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,701,945 shares of company stock worth $1,690,044. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

