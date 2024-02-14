Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

ALSN stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 866,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,130. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.