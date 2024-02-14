Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 62.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 12.6 %

ALSN traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 934,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,487. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 32,791 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

