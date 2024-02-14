Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.31

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $62.28, with a volume of 78505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth about $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth about $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

