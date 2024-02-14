AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

