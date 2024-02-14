Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,619.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

