American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

American International Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American International Group to earn $7.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,406,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,327,000 after purchasing an additional 474,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

