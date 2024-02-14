American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter worth about $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 929.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in American States Water by 74.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,539,000 after acquiring an additional 155,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in American States Water by 1,651.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,360. American States Water has a 12-month low of $73.83 and a 12-month high of $95.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

