American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of American Tower worth $180,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

American Tower stock opened at $188.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.14.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.