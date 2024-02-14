Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.34 Million Stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the period. Valaris makes up approximately 2.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.08% of Valaris worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VAL. Barclays cut their price target on Valaris from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

NYSE VAL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.39. 216,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

