Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Purchases Shares of 105,625 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. PHINIA accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.23% of PHINIA as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHIN. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Shares of NYSE:PHIN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.69. 58,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,578. PHINIA Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.
PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.
