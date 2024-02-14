Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Raises Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 1.7% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $20,874,110.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total transaction of $3,306,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,477.55. 18,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,253. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,439.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,408.10.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.84%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

