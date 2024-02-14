Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Sells 53,110 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,110 shares during the period. NET Power makes up approximately 0.4% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in NET Power were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the second quarter worth about $95,149,000. G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new stake in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

Shares of NET Power stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 83,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,655. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). As a group, equities analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

