Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diamondback Energy Stock Performance
Shares of FANG traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.59. 1,091,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Diamondback Energy Company Profile
Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.
