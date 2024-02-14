Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.1% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.59. 1,091,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.84.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

