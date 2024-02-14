Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Euronav by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.26.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 999,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Euronav had a net margin of 69.69% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

