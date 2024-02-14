Analysts Set Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Target Price at $13.78

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arhaus

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

About Arhaus

(Get Free Report

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.