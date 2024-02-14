Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price at C$15.06

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$13.24 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

