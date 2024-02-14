Analysts Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) PT at $67.00

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Get Shell alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

Institutional Trading of Shell

Shell Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18. Shell has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 46.82%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.