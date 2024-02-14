Analyzing La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for La Rosa and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 2 2 4 0 2.25

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus target price of $126.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.05%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than La Rosa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.3% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares La Rosa and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 6.50% 14.68% 3.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares La Rosa and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $26.20 million 0.71 -$2.32 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $4.66 billion 0.64 $391.00 million $7.40 11.35

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats La Rosa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. In addition, the company offers exchange networks and membership programs, as well as provision of management services to other resorts and lodging properties through various brands, including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

