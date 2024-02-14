Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 156.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 94.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

