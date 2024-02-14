Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $231.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.