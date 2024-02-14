Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $955,000 Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nelnet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Nelnet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nelnet stock opened at $90.24 on Wednesday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 44.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

