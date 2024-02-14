Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after acquiring an additional 63,872 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after buying an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,788,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 47.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.