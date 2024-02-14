Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,536,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

