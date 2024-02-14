Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,333 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 211.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $565.31 million, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $40.76.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.72%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

