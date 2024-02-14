Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 423,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 735,682 shares.The stock last traded at $2.94 and had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,242 shares in the company, valued at $94,573.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

