Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

ANNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Annexon by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 39,275 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Annexon by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

