Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) versus OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Head to Head Review

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) and OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Digital and OFX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Digital -80.60% -61.59% -22.75% OFX Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Digital and OFX Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Digital $114.66 million 4.74 -$44.65 million ($0.35) -12.71 OFX Group N/A N/A N/A $0.34 12.88

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OFX Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied Digital. Applied Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFX Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

53.8% of Applied Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of OFX Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Applied Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Applied Digital and OFX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Digital 0 0 2 0 3.00 OFX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.70, suggesting a potential upside of 230.34%. Given Applied Digital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Applied Digital is more favorable than OFX Group.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022. Applied Digital Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016. OFX Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

