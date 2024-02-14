Applied Materials (AMAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Applied Materials has set its Q1 guidance at $1.72-2.08 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at $1.72-$2.08 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $188.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,116 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

