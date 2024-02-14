Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Aptiv worth $112,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,540,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

Shares of APTV opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

