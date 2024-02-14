Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

