Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,739,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 26,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

