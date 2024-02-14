Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE ASC opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.39. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

