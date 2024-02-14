Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 103.5% in January

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
AROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 11,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,588. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
