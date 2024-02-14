Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Up 103.5% in January

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 103.5% from the January 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Arrow Financial

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arrow Financial by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,726,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 11,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,588. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.