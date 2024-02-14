Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATKR opened at $142.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

