Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 334,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 396,788 shares.The stock last traded at $22.29 and had previously closed at $22.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

