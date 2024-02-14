Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 211 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.42. 564,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,093. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.44.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total value of $4,329,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,506,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,149,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $2,231,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,147,872.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $4,329,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,506,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,149,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,423,178 shares of company stock worth $377,258,575. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.03.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

