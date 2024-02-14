Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 765 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.20. 458,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,498. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

