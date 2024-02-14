Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $421,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $17.64 on Wednesday, hitting $572.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,211. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.38 and a 200-day moving average of $449.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock valued at $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

