Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,101 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

CVS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.02. 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,330,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

