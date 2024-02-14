AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 EPS.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $147.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average is $144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,186 shares of company stock worth $69,331,092. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

