Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $711.12 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and $711.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.63 or 0.00080415 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,518,766 coins and its circulating supply is 367,485,856 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

